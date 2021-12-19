Where is Charli XCX on tonight’s Saturday Night Live? What happened?

Where is Charli XCX on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live? If you are coming into tonight’s episode wondering this, we have answers.

Unfortunately, these answers are last-minute and certainly not what anyone was expecting coming into the show tonight. Due to the omicron variant spreading rapidly across America and out of an abundance of caution in New York City, SNL has opted to move forward tonight with a limited cast and crew. With that in mind, this means that Charlie is unable to move forward with her planned performance.

In a statement (via Twitter), here is what she had to say on the subject:

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken … It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back. I am currently safe and healthy, but of course, very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Our hope is that the show will be able to invite Charli back down the road for the next show, as they’ve done with other hosts and musical guests who were unable to move forward with their gigs as planned. We just know that this is a time when everything has to be in flux and moving forward, we’ll have to wait and see precisely what the future holds. (The next new episode of SNL may be announced tonight, but remember that everything is subject to change as we get into the winter months.)

For the time being, it does appear as though Paul Rudd is going to continue to move forward as the host for the episode.

