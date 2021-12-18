The Bachelor spoilers: Who rejected Clayton Echard right away?

As we prepare for the premiere of The Bachelor early next year, ABC is already hyping up Clayton Echard’s season in a big way.

How are they describing it? Basically, the promo below claims that this will be a “season of firsts,” and one of the things that you’ll be seeing is someone reject him almost right away. The promo below mentions that the show’s new lead offered up a rose to someone that was turned down — pretty surprising, no?

There are a couple of things to remember as we look at this, though. For starters, ABC isn’t giving a lot of context as to how said rose was rejected. Also, it’s important to remember here that none of the women were cast on this season knowing that Clayton was going to be the lead. They hadn’t even seen an episode of Michelle Young’s season! This is such an unusual version of The Bachelor when you consider all of that, and it makes sense that there would be a few women who just aren’t that into him. That’s not saying anything negative about Clayton; instead, that’s just the reality of what relationships are often like. There are ultimately going to be people who are really interested in you and people who aren’t.

While there may be some surprises throughout this season, don’t be surprised if there is also a back-to-basics approached threaded through at least some of this. Remember that we’re going back to the mansion this season for the first time since Peter Weber was the lead, and that’s likely due to changes in virus precautions and the widespread availability of vaccines.

They say you always remember your first rejected rose 🥀 pic.twitter.com/ZvFlvPfTod — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 17, 2021

