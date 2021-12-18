When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Erin Krakow talks new recasting

When Calls the Heart season 9 will be arriving on the Hallmark Channel in the new year, and we know that there are going to be some changes in the Hope Valley world.

What’s one of the more notable ones right now? Think in terms of a new young actor in the role of Little Jack. (He’s no longer a baby, so we have to change the terminology here.) According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Hyland Goodrich is taking on the role of Elizabeth’s son (who has been aged up slightly) for the new season. In a statement via the site, Erin Krakow, who is also an executive producer, had the following to say about the addition:

“Hyland has brought so much joy and laughter to Hope Valley. He’s a natural in front of the camera and his improvisations had us all grinning! We can’t wait for the Hearties to fall in love with Hyland’s performance, as we have … We will miss Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor, who previously played Little Jack, but we will cherish all the memories we shared and they will always be very special members of our WCTH family!”

It’s fairly common for young characters to be recast on TV shows depending on their age and the time period. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise to anyone out there.

If you do want to see Hyland alongside Erin and Chris McNally, we suggest that you check out the video below! In a post on Instagram, Krakow encouraged him to give a brief greeting to all Hearties out there. On some level, this should give you a sense of what to expect moving into new episodes. (We’re hoping for a longer trailer in the near future.)

