The Rookie season 4 spoilers: What’s next for Tim, Ashley?

Is there some big stuff coming down the road with Tim Bradford and Ashley on The Rookie season 4? It certainly seems like it, and these could better give us an understanding of both where he is right now and where he could be coming up in the future.

One of the most important things to remember when discussing these two is clearly the fact that people are rooting for Bradford and Lucy Chen. That means that, unless the writers opt to go against the fans, this is probably where things are going to long-term. Yet, there’s a journey here you want to see play out. In the event that Chen and Bradford are endgame here, it only makes sense that we see all the little things the two learn along the way.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Alexi Hawley gave all of us a good sense of what’s coming for Tim and Ashley, including some of the obstacles that stand in their way:

“We have some episodes upcoming where we see them together, and in the same way we saw with Rachel … one of the stories we’re going to get into down the road is it’s a bit hard for Tim to date because he’s a bit of a control freak. Ashley gets frustrated that he doesn’t like trying new things, because he gets new things ever day on the job. And the only person who really understands that the best is Lucy.”

Of course, all of this is to suggest that eventually, Tim could realize that Lucy is the perfect person for him beyond what’s already dancing around the corners of his mind. Maybe we’ll get there at the end of season 4? We sure hope so, especially since there’s no confirmation at the moment that The Rookie is getting a season 5.

