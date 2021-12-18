Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?

If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.

Below, you can see courtesy of Netflix a number of new character posters that serve as spotlights for the All Valley Tournament, otherwise known as what most of this season is building towards. If Johnny and Daniel’s students win, Cobra Kai is gone forever — or at least that’s what the current stipulation is. We wouldn’t say that any of these posters are altogether stunning, as a number of them are slightly-modified versions of the group poster that is already out there. Yet, it’s a great reminder of the heroes and villains who are front and center this season. The adults have Terry and Kreese to deal with; meanwhile, the students have to face off against Tory and Robby.

Of course, also remember that nothing is 100% black and white on this show. There are a lot of characters fluttering around in the gray.

What do you most want to see on Cobra Kai season 4?

Meanwhile, what do you think about some of these posters? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Can't spell Eagle Fang without Johnny, Miguel, or Hawk. That's just science. pic.twitter.com/8TOy1o3Bq8 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 15, 2021

Mr. Miyagi would be proud to see Miyagi-Do is still being repped by some of the best. pic.twitter.com/Rkq4gucxd7 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 15, 2021

Cobra Kai shows no mercy. Even on picture day. pic.twitter.com/DCgaaktwKl — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 15, 2021

