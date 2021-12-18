Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Where in the world is 2-Bit?

As we prepare for this weekend’s new episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 2, let’s go ahead and raise a question that’s been on our mind. Where is 2-Bit? Is this character all of a sudden just gone from this world?

We know that by and large, the Starz drama tied up a lot of their loose ends from season 1 — or, at the very least, continued them in interesting ways. Yet, Tommy Egan’s former associate has been MIA despite the fact that he’s been taking money from Tariq at just about every opportunity he can.

Watch our latest Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below at some of the latest headlines when it comes to the show. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

We like to think that 2-Bit is still out there somewhere in this world, mostly because he’s the last sort of guy to just vanish when he sees an opportunity. Yet, he may just be buying his time. He wants to show back up when it’s convenient for him and inconvenient for Tariq, so we tend to think he’ll turn up as the investigation into Jabari’s murder starts to intensify.

If we don’t see the character here for whatever reason, there is one other feasible explanation we can think of for it: He’s off on Power Book IV: Force, the new Tommy spin-off starring Joseph Sikora. That show is premiering in February. We haven’t gotten the sense that 2-Bit is leaving New York but if he did, we’d understand him heading off to Chicago to work with Tommy once more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now, including more news on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 when it comes to 2-Bit?

Do you think that he’s going to return at some point? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







