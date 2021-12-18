Julie and the Phantoms canceled; no season 2 coming at Netflix

While the following bit of news may not come as much of a surprise, it’s still sad to hear: Julie and the Phantoms has been canceled at Netflix.

Given that it had been a long time since season 1 premiered on the streaming service, it wasn’t altogether hard to see the writing on the wall here. Nonetheless, the news may still be a bummer to a lot of people out there. The musical comedy had a fun premise and it offered something different for younger viewers on the streaming service.

Executive producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the news, finally, in a post on Instagram. Here is just some of what he had to say:

“Our [show] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere. We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

The truth about Netflix

While we know their viewership model appeals to a lot of people out there who love binge-watching, the truth here is that they tend to cancel a lot of their shows early on in their run. Because they have such a WIDE array of programming they can bring to the table at any given moment, they don’t really have any internalized pressure to renew something. If it’s not getting the viewership or the retention they want, they can simply move on to other things. We’ve seen this happen time and time again over the years, and we tend to think that it will happen many times over moving forward.

