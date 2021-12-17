Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD cast present holiday cookbook!

We had no idea that we needed a holiday cookbook featuring the cast of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. Yet, that is precisely what we have received today and it’s one of the most delightful gifts of the holiday season.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as actors from all three shows (including Tracy Spiridakos, Brian Tee, LaRoyce Hawkins, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Joe Minoso, Nick Gehlfuss, and many more) all do their part to share some recipes and holiday memories. There are a lot of incredible-looking dishes in here and beyond just that, a true celebration of diversity. There is no better way to understand someone’s heritage than what they sit around and eat together for the holiday season. Food is a universal language that speaks to your culture, your passions, and the sense of tradition that is passed down from one generation to the next.

Beyond just being a really fun assortment of recipes and stories, we tend to also think that this cookbook is a fantastic reminder of how much executive producer Dick Wolf and these casts care about this world. They have a loyal fan base and they tend to do whatever they can to reach out to them in some unique ways.

Hopefully, this cookbook also serves as a nice appetizer to tide you over as we deal with the longest One Chicago hiatus since the start of the season. New episodes are going to remain off the air until Wednesday, January 5, when we’re hopefully going to see at least a few new episodes before we get around to the Olympics in February. Fingers crossed that we get more details on what lies ahead for some of these upcoming episodes prior to Christmas Day’s arrival.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD in the new year?

Are you eager to try some of these recipes, as well? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Can’t find a good gift? We’ve got you covered with the official #OneChicago cookbook. Get yours at https://t.co/ddZmwpURVm pic.twitter.com/qC3Tr9dHI7 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 17, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







