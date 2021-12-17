Day of the Dead season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Syfy?

As we prepare for tonight’s finale at Syfy, now feels like the right time to ask: Will there be a Day of the Dead season 2 renewal? Or, are we having to prepare ourselves for the end of the road?

The first order of business here is, of course, looking at where things stand right now: Syfy has yet to order more episodes of the series. Is there still potential for it? Absolutely. For starters, we know that they are more than interested in zombie-related storytelling. Just remember how many years they had Z Nation on the air! Also, this is a series inspired by the masterwork of George A. Romero, and not a lot of people over the years have done zombies better.

So what could be holding it back? It’s simple: The ratings. This show is barely averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 220,000 live viewers an episode. There are, of course, a couple of factors that are hurting it. First and foremost, it’s hard to find success on cable these days, and it’s even harder when you are on Syfy. We are years removed from the network’s heyday, and we are starting to think that the network really hurt themselves over the years by canceling a lot of beloved series before their proper time. It’s diluted a lot of trust and made things so much more difficult on them now.

Another issue here is simply that there’s not as much of a demand for zombie-related entertainment as there was a good 15 years ago. Blame The Walking Dead as a franchise for a good bit of that. Because there are so many shows out there within this world, there’s less of a need for other ones — though we’d still argue that Day of the Dead is very-much different from anything on AMC.

Do you want to see a Day of the Dead season 2 renewal over at Syfy right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates on the horizon and, of course, we don't want you missing any of them. (Photo: Syfy.)

