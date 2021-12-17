Killing Eve season 4 photo: Is Villanelle exploring faith?

Now that we know Killing Eve season 4 is coming in February, the folks at BBC America are starting to deliver the goods!

Yesterday, the network released both the official premiere date and a new teaser, which features a lot of iconic imagery from the past several seasons. Now, we have an exceptional new photo (see above) of Jodie Comer as Villanelle, and it’s enough to make you wonder all sorts of big things regarding what her future could hold.

So what is going on here? Is Villanelle about to leave her old world behind for a path of righteousness? What makes this character so magnetic is, in part, her unpredictability. There is a universe where you could imagine her deciding to strip everything back and turn to faith as a new-found guiding light; yet, there’s also a world where this is just another job and she is undercover before pulling off an assassination. We’ve seen both worlds with this character over the years, and the goal with the series (for now) is more than likely to keep you guessing.

Based on what executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle told Entertainment Weekly, Villanelle herself may still be questioning who she is and precisely who she wants to be:

“Villanelle starts season 4 really questioning who she is and who she can be.”

Is this a crisis of conscience? A debate over faith? Or, is Villanelle just trying to distract her mind from her true feelings about Eve and the abandonment she’s felt in her life? All things, at least for now, remain on the table.

