The Witcher season 3 premiere date hopes for Henry Cavill, cast

Following today’s epic season 2 launch, it only makes sense to start discussing a possible The Witcher season 3 premiere date, right? We tend to think so!

We should start off here with the following bit of news, in the event you didn’t know already: The fantasy epic is officially coming back for more! This news was announced earlier this year, not that we even needed some sort of early confirmation on the subject. The Witcher is already one of Netflix’s most-popular franchises and they are devising all sorts of different off-shoots for it already, whether it be a prequel or some anime projects.

Because of all of this alone, it’s easy to imagine that Henry Cavill and the rest of the flagship show’s cast could be around for a good while still.

As for when new episodes of The Witcher could premiere, that’s where a little bit more in the way of mystery presents itself. Odds are, it’s not going to be anytime soon, and we think that a 2023 release is the most likely scenario. While there are better restrictions in place now to handle filming within a pandemic (season 2 was delayed multiple times because of that), you still need to exercise a lot of patience here. This is an enormous, epic series that is trying to accomplish a lot in every single episode. It takes time to perfect this story and time to piece it together properly even once production itself is complete.

Our hope, at least at the moment, is that we can at least get a lot more substantial news on The Witcher season 3 by the time we get around to the summer. Then, maybe by the fall we’ll be able to better hone things down when it comes to possible premiere dates.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Witcher right now

When do you want The Witcher season 3 to premiere on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







