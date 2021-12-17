NCIS season 19 episode 11: Why you’ll be waiting a while for it

We know already that NCIS season 19 episode 10 is poised to arrive on CBS come Monday, January 3. So, for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that to episode 11! When could we have a chance to see this on the air?

Well, the unfortunate reality here is that you’ll be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it. Go ahead and blame college football for that.

The National Championship Game, at least for the time being, is set to air on Monday, January 10. Even though this broadcast doesn’t air on CBS, it’s a ratings monster and there’s no reason for the network to compete with that. Thanks to this, prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 11 to be put off until at least Monday, January 17. There is no official date confirmed for it as of yet, but we’d certainly hope we’d see at least another episode or two in the month of January.

Because the Winter Olympics are going to take up a significant amount of time in the month of February, we know that NCIS has another big hiatus coming then. If you’re CBS, it benefits you to get a few more episodes on before then, and then you can have a pretty solid run from March until May with fewer breaks in between. Hopefully, around that time we’ll also start to hear more about a possible season 20; we are hopeful for at least one more season beyond this current one, largely because there’s no announcement as of yet and the ratings are still solid.

What kind of episodes are you hoping to see from NCIS season 19 in the new year?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

