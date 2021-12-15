NCIS season 19: What Wilmer Valderrama’s new potential gig means

If you did not hear the news yesterday, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has signed on to do a new project! He is poised to star and executive produce a new version of Zorro — no network has been officially attached to it yet, but it’s an ambitious TV series that could make him rather busy.

With that being said, will he be so busy that he’s unable to continue playing Nick Torres? Let’s dive further into that now…

The first thing worth noting here is that more than likely, this gig would not impact Wilmer’s role through the rest of season 19. The Zorro project is in early development, which more than likely means that it wouldn’t start filming until at least the spring or summer of next year, at the earliest. NCIS typically wraps up in the middle of the spring, and we imagine that this will be the case here once again. We can’t imagine the writers of the CBS series being eager to write Torres out at least this season, given the number of other characters they’ve lost over the past year already.

Some of the larger questions are left for season 20 at this point, and there’s no confirmation that it’s even happening as of yet. It’s possible in theory that Valderrama could balance both shows, but it would depend heavily on when Zorro would shoot or even if he wants to have that busy a schedule.

Remember, for the time being there’s no guarantee that Wilmer’s new show sees the light of day, though for his sake we’re hoping for the best — this is clearly a project he is passionate about, and we know it would mean a lot to a number of people out there.

