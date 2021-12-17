Swagger season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

After the big finale arriving today, can you expect a Swagger season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+? Or, are we getting close to the end here?

We suppose we’ll start things off here with where we are right now: For the time being, nothing has been decided on the future of the series. Is there potential for a lot more here? Absolutely. The story is inspired by the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and in general, we think there’s so much that people don’t know about when it comes to youth sports and the overall culture around them. This series hones in on community involvement, family drama, and everything else that comes with trying to make a career out of this sport at an early age. It’s got a fantastic cast and a perspective you don’t get anywhere else.

So what will bet the determining factor in more episodes? The #1 thing is, just as young would expect, viewership. It a ton of people check out this show, it makes it all the easier for more to be coming a little bit later on down the road. It matters even more that people check out the finale in particular, since this sends the biggest overall signal to Apple that there’s a demand for more. They could also look at the number of subscriptions generated around the time these episodes aired, but we imagine it being a little hard to determine how many people are watching for one specific show more so than any other on the schedule.

If a Swagger season 2 is announced over the next few months, there’s at least a good chance we’ll get to see new episodes in late 2022. Otherwise, we could be waiting a little bit longer — think in terms of 2023.

