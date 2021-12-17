With Love season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon Prime?

After its big premiere today on Amazon, can you expect a With Love season 2 renewal to arrive down the road? Or, are we looking here at the end?

Before we dive too far down the rabbit hole here of what could be coming, can we start by just celebrating the show’s existence at all? It’s such a fun idea to have a rom-com series that effectively spans a wide array of different holidays. It’s also coming from One Day at a Time alum Gloria Calderón Kellett and features a familiar star in Shadowhunters alum Emeraude Toubia.

As for what the future’s going to hold, that’s what is up in the air. Amazon has not ordered more episodes beyond the initial five, but it goes without saying that there’s a chance to explore so much more here with this concept. While we’re unsure that there are ten years’ worth of holidays to mine from, it definitely feels like you could do another couple of seasons in this space without a problem. There’s so much you can learn about characters, after all, through how they celebrate milestones throughout the year.

If for whatever reason you don’t move forward with the different cast of characters, we suppose you could also see how a different group of people choose to ring in special times of the year. You could make this an anthology series, or maybe combine new faces with some familiar ones from the first season. There are a TON of different possibilities that could be explored here.

If you do want to see a With Love season 2 happen, our advice is pretty simple: Be sure to check out the show in its entirety! The more people who watch season 1 the whole way through, the more likely it is that more will be ordered. There’s no immediate hurry for Amazon to announce something here, but we’d hope to learn more over the next few months.

