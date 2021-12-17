The Shrink Next Door season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s finale, is The Shrink Next Door season 2 ever going to happen over at Apple TV+? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

The first order of business that we should get to here is sharing the bad news: There are no plans at present for more of the series, which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Regardless of what happens in the finale (we don’t want to give anything away here for those who haven’t seen it yet), this was billed from the start as a limited series. With that in mind, it was clearly designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.

In delivering this story, what Apple is trying to do is showcase their versatility. They already know that they have some long-form series elsewhere, whether it be The Morning Show or Ted Lasso, which you can argue at this point is the biggest comedy across all of television. The Shrink Next Door shows that they aren’t afraid to take on limited series or continue collaborations with big names. Rudd and Ferrell are busy guys, and it feels like the better course of action for the two of them would be to develop a totally new project. The more that you can make people like this creatively fulfilled, the happier we’re all going to be in the end here.

So how does Apple decide on the future of some of their shows? While it may not apply all that much to The Shrink Next Door, they tend to examine viewership combined with overall retention. While it’s important how many people choose to watch the premiere of a given series, the finale is what stands out more in the long-term. They recognize that this will show them what the demand is for more episodes down the road.

