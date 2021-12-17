Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’ve heard some things already about season 4 episode 10, then you know we’re excited!

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a little while still to see this particular story air. Today marks the first week in a hiatus that will carry through until Friday, January 7. That’s when you will see “Dream Lover” on the air alongside new episodes of SWAT and Blue Bloods. The break is due solely to the holidays, which is when CBS traditionally tends to take a breather for a few weeks every single year.

So how can we help set the stage for what’s next? If you haven’t seen the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 synopsis below, we highly suggest that you check that out:

“Dream Lover” – When a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with, they learn that he is hiding a big secret. Also, Higgins keeps a secret of her own after she has a romantic dream about Magnum, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It obviously goes without saying that we’re interested about this case, but how can we not be losing our minds about this Magnum/Higgins storyline? Is this going to be where she realizes that she has romantic feelings for him? There’s at least a good chance of it; why else would she have that dream? For the record, we think Magnum on some level recognizes that he has some feelings of his own, even if he’s in denial about it. Why else would he have acted the way he did towards Ethan at first?

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 10?

