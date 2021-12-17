Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date: The schedule ahead

After today’s three-episode launch on HBO Max, are you interested in learning the Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date? What about the remainder of the series? There’s absolutely a lot worth diving into here and we’re happy to break some of that down.

Let us start, though, with the fact that the streaming service’s rollout for the remaining episodes is a little bit different, to say the least. Next week, for example, you’re going to be seeing episode 4 and episode 5 arrive on the service. Meanwhile, episodes 6 and 7 are going to stream on December 30, whereas episodes 8 and 9 will come your way on January 6. The finale, meanwhile, will be available totally on its own come January 13.

Why this unusual rollout? HBO Max may be trying to have the best of both words with Station Eleven, which they are currently billing as a limited series. They want to get people hooked on the series, and that’s probably why they are giving you three episodes all at one time — it’s a way for them to emulate a binge-watching experience. However, they also recognizing that binge-watching also equals a show often having a short shelf life. They want people to be talking about the show for weeks on end, and it may also be important when it comes to building up proper momentum with viewers.

Does this show have a built-in audience watching from the get-go? To some extent sure, given that there are some people out there familiar with the source material. With that being said, though, we think a lot of people are discovering it on their own. The premise here is certainly a challenge — sure, a flu killing 99% of the world’s population can be an interesting premise for a story, but at the same time it could be hitting a little close to home for a lot of people out there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station Eleven season 1 episode 4?

Did you also enjoy the first three episodes of the series? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around to score some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

