NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Is Kensi in danger?

As you get yourself set up now for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 on January 9, prepare for a huge story all about Kensi.

What’s going on here? As it turns out, she finds herself both kidnapped and attacked! This is going to be a difficult mission for everyone since she’s separated from the rest of the team (including Deeks, presumably), and they’ll all have to work hard in order to find her. That’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Want to get a few more details on where the story goes from here? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Land of Wolves” – The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Knowing about this episode cements it further that 2022 is going to be a huge year for Daniela Ruah, both in front of and behind the camera. We know that she directed the upcoming episode airing on January 2 and, beyond just that, she’s also directing another one set to air a little bit later down the road. Of course, there’s potential for a lot of other huge Kensi stories down the road, whether they revolve around what’s happening with her and Deeks wanting to start a family or Kessler. We have to assume that this character is going to be coming back at some point; we just have to figure out when that is going to be and how it plays out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now, including other news on episode 7

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







