NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7: Daniela Ruah directing!

You may be waiting a while to see more of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 on CBS, but we have great news to share from behind the scenes!

Today, the network confirmed that Daniela Ruah is directing the upcoming seventh episode of the season entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” This marks the follow-up to her directorial debut “Russia, Russia, Russia” last season, and we’ve seen on Daniela’s Instagram that she will also be directing episode 14 of this episode. Clearly, she’s angling to be a part of the regular rotation now! Directing gives her an opportunity to flex a few different creative muscles, and it also gives her an additional skill that she could utilize whenever this show is done. (Granted, we’re hoping that this is something that won’t be happening anytime soon.)

For a few more details on episode 7 (airing on January 2), check out the full synopsis below:

“Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Based on reading this, it’s possible that Ruah may be off-screen for most if not all of this episode. If that is the case, don’t be altogether shocked — it’s common for actors to have smaller roles in the episodes they direct. Also, we’ve seen episodes of this show before that didn’t have Eric Christian Olsen on-screen; none of this is evidence that someone is being cut out of the show.

In general, expect a number of NCIS: LA episodes over the course of January; after that, it will likely be off for a while due to the Winter Olympics and/or some various awards shows.

What do you think about Daniela Ruah directing NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7?

