Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11: Jimmy Buffett impersonates himself!

We’d heard a little while ago that Jimmy Buffett was going to be appearing on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11. Little did we know at the time how fun his role would be.

The easy assumption when you see the singer’s name is that he’d play a version of himself — and yes, we say that knowing that he played someone totally different on Hawaii Five-0. Technically, he is playing a unique character on the Tom Selleck series, but it’s one who has a unique talent of impersonating none other than … Jimmy Buffett. Yep, you guessed it.

Want to get a few more details on what’s coming up next? Then check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 synopsis below:

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

The Erin storyline is one that probably matters to her the most right now mostly because she A) values her reputation and B) has been circling a run at the Manhattan DA. At this point, any piece of information that gets out there about her could severely hurt her cause. It’s unfair, but the political world is insanely frustrating and it’s something she has to prepare for.

