Is Floribama Shore new tonight on MTV? More season 5 hopes

So where do we begin here? Let’s go ahead and share the bad news, just to go ahead and get that part out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it has to do with the simple fact that last week was the finale! That’s when a lot of loose ends were tied up on the season and with that, we now have to wait and see just what the future holds.

While we are optimistic there will be more Floribama Shore episodes coming down the road, there are also a number of things that producers and/or MTV could take into consideration here. Take, for example, the state of the country right now due to the global health crisis. Season 4 was forced to look and feel different than any other over the years, mostly because safety had to be prioritized over anything else. That meant we saw a lot less of crowded rooms and people coming and going like recurring characters.

Ultimately, we do think that there’s going to be more of this show in one way or another, regardless of when MTV decides to film or premiere it. After all, what else does the network have at the moment? It’s not like they’ve got some huge library of content that is keeping them afloat right now; it’s mostly a handful of reality shows mixed in with repeats of Ridiculousness. It really doesn’t feel like they can afford to keep much else on the air.

Do you want to see a Floribama Shore season 5 happen over at MTV?

