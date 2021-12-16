New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 photo: See Max, Helen in London!

As you await New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 airing on NBC in the new year, why not take a look at what lies ahead?

Above, you can see a first-look image at “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” an episode that, at first, could feel entirely fun and celebratory. Max and Helen are making some of their dreams come true! The two are off in London, where they are actively preparing for the next phase of their lives. They paint their new place, take in the sights, and Helen settles in to her new position.

We wish that everything would remain so happy and peaceful for the two of them, but we have a feeling that it’s not going to be anywhere near this easy. We could envision Max struggling not having a full-time right away, as we imagine it taking some time for him to be cleared to practice medicine. Meanwhile, he may have a harder time letting New Amsterdam go than he first thought.

Do we hope that the two of them are happy? Absolutely, but it’s hard really imagine that the rest of the season is going to revolve around these two having some sort of happy existence separate from the rest of the show. It may be hard for the writers to continuously situate the entire cast when people are in different places for the entirety of the new year.

As for when there are some other details that will be unveiled, keep your eyes peeled next week — we feel like there are a few other teasers that NBC will want to put out as we get into the holiday season. There’s so much story still to be explored in this world and we’re ready for every single part of it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11?

