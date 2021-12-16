Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 7 promo

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting more stories sooner rather than later?

After what happened last week, including the stunning exit of Lindsey Morgan, it obviously makes sense to want more news sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, we don’t have that to share tonight. There is no new installment, and beyond just that we’re going to be stuck waiting until we get around to Thursday, January 13. That’s almost a month’s worth of waiting but we suppose that compared to a number of other shows on the air, it’s really not that bad!

Judging from the promo below, one of the most important stories at the heart of the next episode is going to be learning a little bit more about how Walker himself is doing. Losing Micki is going to take a toll on him — while she’s still alive, she won’t be a part of this world anytime soon. Could he have done anything differently? We know that Jared Padalecki’s character is the sort of guy who is going to carry some heavy burdens with him wherever he goes, even if there’s no real need for him to do just that.

Of course, it also goes without saying that there will be some personal, family-oriented stories sprinkled in here, mostly because that is the sort of thing that we often tend to see within this show. It combines action, crime-fighting, and of course important relationships and rolls them all into one. It’s our hope at this point that we see some new stories rise to the surface in the second part of the season, including some we never saw coming.

