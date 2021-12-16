Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that there are Christmas Specials coming, but are they airing this week?

Well, without further ado, this is where we come bearing some of the good news: You don’t have to wait to see these shows in action! You’ll have a chance to see both of them starting with Station 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and both of these stories are going to be holiday-themed in nature. However, they are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Because of that, there will be more pressure than ever to tell dramatic, high-stakes stories that leave you guessing about what could be coming up next.

Station 19 season 5 episode 8, “All I Want for Christmas is You” – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle. Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle on this all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Out of these episodes, the thing we’re the most concerned about is Owen’s fate on Grey’s Anatomy — it’s hard not to be after looking at some of the previews for the episode. Just don’t be shocked if there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all of this.

