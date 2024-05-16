The Amazing Race 36 finale: Amber & Vinny engaged; still together

We knew that entering The Amazing Race 36 finale, there was a lot of business to be taken care of here. There were two legs! Also, a proposal?

Well, right after they were eliminated about halfway through the finale, Vinny got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. She said yes, and we imagine that they’ve had to keep a part of this under wraps for a good percentage of the race.

The two certainly had a rocky season. While they made it all the way to fourth place, they also became known as the fighting couple of the season. His impatience and frustration occasionally brought her to tears, and it felt honestly like they were their own worst enemies a lot of the time. This race can be hard, especially for people in a romantic relationship with so much on the line.

So, let’s get to the next question: Are the two still together? We don’t even mean this as some sort of referendum on what’s been on TV most of the season; this season actually just filmed a long time ago! Yet, all signs on social media point to the fact that they are still going strong after the race. They seem to have solid relationships with other teams after the fact, which often tends to happen after going through this shared experience.

Our advice to the two of them at present? Well, if they are happy, try to not be on social media too much. The reactions to the engagement are probably the most divided we’ve ever seen for a moment like this on the race. (We should also note that this is not the first time that we’ve seen a couple get engaged on the Race. It has happened at various points in the past.)

