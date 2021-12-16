NCIS season 19: A blast from Jimmy Palmer’s past

We’re all in the midst of an NCIS season 19 hiatus, with no new episodes scheduled until early January. With that in mind, why not have a little bit of fun today courtesy of Brian Dietzen?

In a new post on Instagram below, you can see the man behind Jimmy Palmer throw out some great trivia when it comes to a certain prop: A tape recorder. It’s a fun little way to keep people engaged, and it’s also enough to make you wonder: Is it coming back?

We already know that 2021 is going to be a big one for Brian at NCIS — after all, he co-wrote an upcoming episode that should be coming up within the next couple of months! It’s an episode that also features the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, who we haven’t seen on the show in quite some time.

Meanwhile, we continue to hope for some more great stories on-screen for Jimmy Palmer; we’ve already stated that we’re very-much for the idea of a romance between him and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) at some point down the road. We know that the character endured some personal tragedy with the loss of Breena in season 18, but doesn’t he deserve the opportunity to love again? It shouldn’t be rushed, but it’s at least something for the writers to think about for a while.

Odds are, we’ll see at least a couple of NCIS season 19 episodes in January, if not more. Remember that due to the Winter Olympics the show is most likely going to be off the air for a little while in February.

