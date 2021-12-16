Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will Tasha be back anytime soon?

Tasha may not be present on-screen on Power Book II: Ghost season 2, but she’s clearly still a part of this world. She lives within Tariq St. Patrick’s mind as she is off in witness protection, where she has to be because of Tommy Egan’s promise to kill her.

For now, Tariq has to move forward with his life in whatever form that takes — but does this mean that we won’t be seeing Naturi Naughton back anytime soon?

Speaking to fans in a new Instagram Live a little earlier this week, creator Courtney Kemp confirmed that there are no immediate plans to feature Tasha on the show, with the reason being largely what you would expect: Her commitments to ABC’s Queens. Because she’s a series regular over there it’s hard for her to be in two places at the same time and with season 3 for Ghost starting up production in the new year, you have to wonder what potential conflicts could arise there.

If Queens does not return for a season 2, is there a chance Naturi could come back to the Power universe? In theory sure, but it’s hard to really know the circumstances that would make it realistic. If she comes back so would Tommy, and then Tommy would be away from his own show in Power Book IV: Force. Meanwhile, one of the whole objects of Ghost season 2 is forcing Tariq to be on his own and think largely for himself. He doesn’t have Tasha trying to advise him anymore.

