Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Will Baez be back in action soon?

At the end of this past episode of Blue Bloods season 12, we saw Maria Baez get shot while out in the field with Danny. Obviously, it was a cause for concern, but in the end, Marisa Ramirez’s character looked to be okay.

With that being said, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she will be out in the field right away when Blue Bloods returns to CBS this January. There is a substantial recovery time associated with most shooting-related injuries, and we’ve yet to see the character in any publicity photos for the next episode back. (That’s no guarantee that she is MIA for the episode, but it’s nonetheless an interesting observation.)

Here’s where we can give you some good news: Baez will be back on Blue Bloods before too long. In the comments of a reason post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that Danny and Baez will have a storyline together on the upcoming January 21 episode, the twelfth of the season. This episode is titled “The Reagan Way,” which is probably going to be a quote stated at some point over the hour.

It makes sense for Blue Bloods to bring back Baez sooner rather than later, even with the aftermath of the shooting in mind. One of the most important things to remember is that this series is both highly procedural and highly syndicated, which means that episodes often air out of context of whatever is happening around them. If Baez was gone for some long period of time, it’d be difficult to explain that for people watching at random. Blue Bloods is a show largely about embracing the familiar, and the Danny – Baez partnership is a big part of the show’s successful formula.

