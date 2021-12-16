The Blacklist season 9 debate: Did Liz Keen really read the letter?

While we wait for The Blacklist season 9 to return with new episodes in the new year, there is absolutely a lot to discuss!

Take, for example, the subject we are diving into today: Did Liz Keen actually read the letter? If so, how would she have been able to do so?

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on the letter, and how this shapes the future of the series. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

In taking on the first question here, it definitely feels like Liz read the letter. How else would she have known what she told Agnes? We suppose it’s possible that Dembe opened the letter himself and told her, but that feels a little convoluted and almost invasive, since it was meant for her. She must have opened it after it was given to her and, after that, either re-sealed it in the same envelope (we saw Reddington go at it with a letter opener in this past episode) or got a new, identical one.

The question that is just as interesting to us is when Dembe gave it to her to read. He only had it in his possession for a short period of time prior to arriving at the restaurant and for some of that, he was in the car with James Spader’s character! There are, in our mind, only two options; either Dembe gave it to Liz prior to departing to the restaurant or, at some point while Reddington was celebrating, he found it outside and gave it to her to read. That allowed her to make the decision not to shoot Reddington, and she was killed by Vandyke from behind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you think really happened with Liz and the letter on The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







