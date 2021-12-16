Survivor 42 trailer: First look at cast, familiar idol twist

Close to the end of the Survivor 41 finale on CBS, the network gave us its first look at Survivor 42 premiering this March. What’s going to make it stand out?

Well, at the moment that’s a pretty good question. The trailer that you can see below gives you a first look at the cast but in terms of the gameplay, it actually feels fairly similar to what we’ve seen in season 41. The Beware Advantages are coming back, and that includes the silly three-person idol where you have to announce something in order to get it. More than likely, a few other twists from this season will return; because seasons 41 and 42 filmed back-to-back, it put production in a position where they weren’t getting viewer feedback in real-time as to what was going on.

One thing we’re starting to admittedly miss right now is the subtitles for the season; we know that some of them were cheesy, but they did actually help to differentiate a season almost right away. Once we get into the season 43 or season 44 casts, we feel like that’s going to be harder to do.

One thing we do really like for now is the logo for season 42, which is all about an elaborate maze, a key, and a lock. Odds are, this thematically plays into something that we’re going to see coming up, which could help in order to ensure that this particular batch of episodes has its own unique look and feel.

What do you most want to see from Survivor 42, based on the new trailer?

