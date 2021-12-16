Jeff Garlin leaving The Goldbergs during season 9 after investigation

The world of The Goldbergs is about to change in an enormous way through the rest of season 9. Today, it involves the exit of longtime star Jeff Garlin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew were informed of Garlin’s exit on Wednesday morning by a longtime producer on the show. The decision for the actor/comedian to exit was a mutual one on the part of both him and studio Sony, who produces the show. It comes after an HR investigation, which was in turn initiated following numerous complaints about some of his on-set behavior.

Garlin previously disclosed in an interview with Vanity Fair that there have been investigations into his actions on the show over the past few years:

“There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set … [A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is, I’m sorry. OK? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue.”

The report notes that Garlin would have exited the series ahead of a potential season 10 renewal (which has not been confirmed), but this decision clearly alters that. It also puts ABC and the writers in a difficult spot. We’re talking here about a very important character on the show, and you can’t just recast him nine seasons in. For the remainder of this season, you have to find a way to write around the exit, however difficult that may be.

In addition to The Goldbergs, Garlin is also a part of Curb Your Enthusiasm, though nothing has been said in regard to his future over there. (Its current season has already been filmed.)

