Twenties season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at BET?

Following the big finale tonight, do you want to see a Twenties season 3 renewal? We imagine you do, but will it actually happen?

For the time being, we should note that there is no official decision over at BET. We’d like there to be more episodes, but there are a lot of decisions that need to be made here behind the scenes. They will examine the live ratings, how it performs via DVR, and also what the demand is from fans for more down the road.

What we can say for the time being is simply this: There is some cause for serious optimism. This is a show that actually proved its average live viewership for season 2 from where it was back in season 1, and there aren’t a lot of other shows out there that do this! It was technically down in the 18-49 demographic, but only by a tiny margin. The vast majority of shows that draw this sort of retention rate end up coming back for more episodes, so it would be a total blindside if that doesn’t happen here.

We do also think that it helps that Twenties has a big name behind the scenes in Lena Waithe, mostly because it benefits networks to continue to be in business with top creators. Also, it feels like there’s a good bit more story to tell in this world.

Provided that BET does issue a renewal here at some point over the next few months, it’s our feeling that you will see a Twenties season 3 at some point in 2022. That’s just what makes the most sense here! Also, won’t you want to do whatever you can in order for viewers to see more of the series as soon as possible. So long as more episodes are ordered within the next few months, that’s what we think will happen in the end here.

