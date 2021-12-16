Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Could Sara Ramirez return at some point?

We’ve seen a number of notable names return to Grey’s Anatomy at some point down the road, including people like Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh. At this point, it didn’t feel like either one of them was going to come back down the road. Yet, that happened in each occasion!

So is the door still open for Sara Ramirez to come back as Callie? You never know; it does seem like Sara is open to the idea!

Speaking in a new interview with Glamour, here is what the new star of And Just Like That had to say about their potential comeback to the medical drama:

“Absolutely. [Laughs.] You didn’t expect that answer, did ya? … If the stars align in a way that makes it make sense, absolutely. I love my Grey’s Anatomy family. I’m so proud of them for introducing trans characters and nonbinary characters. It’s a beautiful universe that they’ve created over there, and I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it.”

If a return from Ramirez does happen, it does feel like it won’t be this season — after all, wouldn’t we know about it at this point? We also recognize that if they do come back, there needs to be a really good reason and a really fantastic story. There’s a lot that has to be considered here in the end.

For the time being, know that there’s a new episode airing on ABC tomorrow night — beyond that, the show will come back at some point in 2022. We’d be surprised if it airs again either before or during the Winter Olympics, but the ball’s in ABC’s court on that. There is no word as to whether or not season 18 will be the final one but with no news out there about it, we’re optimistic.

