Selling Tampa season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big release on Netflix today, can you expect a Selling Tampa season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end already?

We should point out here what feels to be obvious: Netflix definitely wants more of this show. Think about how this is an offshoot of Selling Sunset, which is one of their most-popular reality series. We’ve seen with The Real Housewives on Bravo the benefits to having a number of different spin-offs of the same concept, as it allows you to have programming close to year-round. Since Netflix premieres most of their episodes all at once, that makes something like this all the more essential.

Unfortunately, nothing is 100% official on a season 2 as of yet and it’s going to all come down to total viewership. If people check out the first season and watch it the whole way through, then more will be coming down the road. It’s all about demand and whether or not the show really generates some sort of pop-culture buzz. The challenge with Selling Tampa is that it doesn’t have that sort of Hollywood backdrop, but it definitely does have its fair share of drama and we’ve heard plenty about the luxury housing market in Florida.

If this new show is renewed, it feels fair to assume that we’re going to see new episodes at some point in 2022. It doesn’t benefit Netflix to hold out on giving us new stuff too much longer than that, mostly because you want to keep people engaged and talking about what happens on-screen. This is all the more important for reality series, given that it is a really crowded market and you run the risk of viewers moving on to something else if you stay dormant for too long.

Obviously, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more news on the subject of season 2, and let you know when more info is out there.

Do you want to see a Selling Tampa season 2 renewal happen?

