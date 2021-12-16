The Challenge season 37 finale: Who won Spies, Lies, and Allies?

Entering tonight’s The Challenge season 37 finale, we knew we were going to get an explosive episode. There was a fight to the finish, tough decisions, and relationships being tested like never before.

So who emerged as the champion? We’ll get more into that as the night goes on. Entering the episode, there were eight who remained: Kaycee, Kyle, Nany, and Nelson from the Orange Cell, and then CT, Devin, Emy, and Tori from the Purple Cell. Of this group, we’ll probably give Emy the most credit out of sheer resiliency. She doesn’t have the same history with the franchise as a lot of these other people and yet, she continued to battle things out time and time again in the Lair. She survived a lot to get here, but that doesn’t mean she was going to win. Just think about the competition present here!

We know that from the get-go tonight, these agents will faced with some grueling physical tasks: They’ll need teamwork, determination, and of course some athletic ability to move forward. With all of the betrayals we’ve seen already, cooperation isn’t necessarily going to be the easiest thing in the world.

One of the larger moments during the first hour of the finale came when we saw Nelson lose to Kyle, and then also when Nany lost to Kaycee — given their relationship, the show of course made quite a meal out of that! TJ Lavin also then made a meal out of the final twist, which gave the winner a chance to dictate some of the earnings.

So who were the winners?

Kaycee and CT pulled it off! In the case of the former, we’re talking about someone who’s won both this show and also Big Brother. Meanwhile, CT has won two seasons in a row now — the man is a BEAST. Now, he just needs to catch Bananas to be the top winner ever.

