Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Should we prepare to see some new and exciting cases?

The answer to the latter question is “yes” … but alas, they’re not going to be airing anytime soon. There is no new episode tonight, and the reason for that is rather simple: Last week served as the season 1 finale! It gave you closure to the David Hodges mystery, which is a good thing since we spent the bulk of the season diving into that.

Here is the good news: Earlier today, the network confirmed that there is a season 2 coming for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It does not appear as though William Petersen is returning to the show as Grissom, but will remain involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. There is a chance, meanwhile, that Jorja Fox will be back as Sara; nothing has been confirmed on that subject at present.

Story-wise, there is one thing we can say with confidence about season 2: It’s probably going to take on that super-creepy scene we saw at the end of last week’s finale. Is there a serial killer that needs to be investigated? That feels likely. We also think there’s a good chance you could see some other CSI alum surface over the course of the episodes again; while this show is in part about the new generation of characters, it benefits everyone if there is a little nostalgia sprinkled in along the way. There’s no reason for anyone involved here to shy away from that entirely.

Unfortunately, you’ll probably be stuck waiting until the summer to get a CSI: Vegas season 2 premiere date, and that is assuming the show is back in the fall. Otherwise, you could be waiting even longer.

What do you most want to check out on CSI: Vegas season 2?

