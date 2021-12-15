Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into even more drama with Voight and Halstead?

After what you just saw last week, it only makes sense to demand more of this story as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen in this instance. The series is off the air for the rest of the calendar year, just like its sister series in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. All three will be back on Wednesday, January 5, and we expect all of them, to some extent, to pick up where the story left off.

In the case of Chicago PD, we certainly want to see a celebration of Upton and Halstead’s impromptu wedding! Since it was such a small and intimate affair, we tend to imagine that there’s going to be some sort of get-together. It would be weird, for example, to not see or hear a reaction from Will Halstead about the ceremony, or have Voight chime in on it to some extent. Despite what recently happened with Roy and the fallout from that, they are all still a part of the same Intelligence family.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 10 signals that coming up, there will also be some significant drama between Burgess and Ruzek. Since the two are not technically together at the moment, expect some serious discussions over how involved Adam can be in Makayla’s life. Kim is just trying to protect her, largely because she doesn’t want her adopted child to feel abandoned down the road if Adam meets someone else and starts a different family. Ruzek, meanwhile, seems to be offended by the idea of this, and is worried himself that Burgess is going to cut him off.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 10?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

