Outlander season 6 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe teases Claire’s evolution

With the premiere of Outlander season 6 coming in March, there’s no better time to start charting a course for the future! This season, despite only being eight episodes, is going to be jam-packed full of content. Everyone at Fraser’s Ridge is going to be dealing with the impending Revolutionary War and for Claire Fraser, she will also be contending with the trauma from the past — most notably, the horrendous events that transpired in the season 5 finale.

So what excited Caitriona Balfe about the material coming up? In a new interview with Gold Derby, she did her part to break some of that down:

I’m really excited. I got to explore some things with Claire this season that I haven’t before. When you’re talking about a sixth season of a TV show and you get to find out new things about your character and explore them in a new way, that’s amazing.

After the events that happened at the end of season 5, Claire needs a long time to really heal. She might be known to be a little bit stubborn, but she doesn’t allow herself the time to do that. One of the things that she discovers is that her old way of dealing with things, her old coping mechanisms — mainly compartmentalizing things and not really dealing with them — it doesn’t serve her much anymore. She’s discovering new things about herself and her and Jamie’s relationship is going to have to evolve as a result of that, too.

Evolution is one of the things that makes Outlander as special of a series as it is. Every season of the series has stood out from the others, whether that be due to the setting or the emotional stakes for the characters. Seasons 4 and 5 were the first two that were largely in the same place for the entirety of their runs, but the show still found a way to make them stand out. Season 4, for example, was about building a home; meanwhile, season 5 gave us a chance to see if it could be stabilized and preserved.

