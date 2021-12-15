Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we come bearing an answer to that question — and while we’re at it, take a larger look at season 7 episode 10.

The first thing we should do here, alas, is share some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Last week’s Christmas special aired on somewhat of an island, as there was no episode immediately before it and there is no episode right after it. Instead, we are stuck waiting until Wednesday, January 5 to see what is next.

While there is no synopsis for the first episode back as of yet, it’s fair to assume that the situation with the FBI is at the core of the story. How could it not be? Will could be in some jeopardy and while Goodwin may claim that she’ll stand first in the metaphorical firing line, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen to any of these people. It’s a precarious position and honestly, this show wouldn’t be Chicago Med unless we were concerned that one or two major characters would get fired at just about any moment.

It goes without saying that there will be new cases, and also the occasional spotlight on the characters mixed in. We’ve been able to learn a little bit more about Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Stevie Hammer, but hopefully, some more details on who they are will be sprinkled in the rest of the way.

Of course, we also want more of Ethan Choi — unfortunately, his latest setback means that he’s back in recovery, and we could be waiting a while longer for Brian Tee to return to the show full-time.

