Yellowstone season 4: Why is there no season 5 renewal yet?

There’s certainly a TON to discuss still with the story of Yellowstone season 4 but, for the sake of this piece, we want to dive into season 5.

Why hasn’t the Paramount Network announced an official renewal for the Kevin Costner drama yet? It’s one of the strangest things about the show right now for a number of reasons. We’re talking here about one of the most-popular shows on all TV, let alone one of the biggest ones on cable in years. Its live ratings are up dramatically versus season 3, and the series has gotten so big that there’s a prequel premiering on Paramount+ this weekend and also another potential spin-off in the works about the 6666 ranch.

So what is the network waiting for? There are a number of different theories that are worth thinking about at present.

Timing – We think it’s a given that Paramount wants the show back, so we don’t foresee them off somewhere debating this. They may already know more episodes are coming, but are waiting for the most opportune time to announce it. We wouldn’t be shocked if they make the big reveal the same week the finale is set to arrive.

Negotiations – There could be talks underway on a number of things, whether it be episode count, salaries, filming windows, or a lot of other things. Sometimes, the business of television does take time to hammer stuff out.

Long-term plans – Don’t be shocked if Paramount is readying a season 5 AND season 6 renewal at once, which would explain why things are taking so long. Getting this sort of renewal would allow Taylor Sheridan a chance to craft more of a long-term story and prepare more of a proper endgame. (We’re not saying season 6 would be the final season, but we don’t envision this show being one that lasts for a dozen seasons — so few do these days.)

