Queens season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Is Eve returning as Brianna?

As you prepare for Queens season 1 episode 9 to arrive in the new year, there are obviously queens about Eve’s return. We know the actress is going to be off on maternity leave, but does that mean we’ve seen all of the footage of her already? Is Brianna actually dead?

We mentioned last night that in the closing seconds, we heard a heartbeat. That’s a signal to us that this character is not gone from the show forever; there are no guarantees, but we’re hopeful that at some point, she can emerge from this in one piece. Yet, there are a lot of challenges along the way.

So have we at least seen the last of Eve this season? That’s not necessarily the case. The show may have banked footage with her in advance of some upcoming episodes, and showrunner Zahir McGhee was absolutely cryptic on the subject of if we’ve seen the last of her to TVLine:

I am loathe to give it away, because it gives away a little bit of the story going forward, how much of the show we actually shot. I will say this: We have definitely shot more than you’ve seen of Eve. But I will say that with this caveat: LIke a show like This Is Us, our show exists in a past timeline of 20 years ago. There’s also 20 years intervening in the middle that we have not explored at all. So even if Eve[‘s character] died in Episode 8, she could be in 100 more episodes of the show. It would totally make sense. So I say that we’re definitely not done with Eve and her story, and I say that without saying definitively whether she lives or dies.

Regardless of if Brianna is alive or dead, how does the group move forward? It’s another big thing to wonder, mostly because this is going to have an enormous impact on all of the characters. It has to, when the dust settles.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 9?

