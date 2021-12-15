Queens season 1 episode 9 return date hopes over at ABC

After tonight’s final episode of the calendar year, do you want to know the Queens season 1 episode 9 return date over at ABC? Rest assured, we’ve got some more info all about that and then some!

So where do we begin here? Well, we should note that this is the final episode of the calendar year — not that this is going to be all that much of a surprise. Next week is going to be the epic The Bachelorette finale event, and that’s going to take up most the network’s time. After that, it’s too close to Christmas! Very few networks are bold enough to program anytime around Christmas or in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

According to a report from The Futon Critic, Queens season 1 will return on January 4 with an episode titled “Bars.” There are only a handful of episodes left in the initial order, and there’s a chance that we could see a lot of those are before we get to the spring. Hopefully, there’s some big stuff coming up in those, and we can get at least some sort of sense as to what the future holds here before the finale arrives. The ratings for season 1 have not exactly been stellar, and that’s the sort of thing that does leave us at least moderately concerned for a season 2.

With that very thing in mind, the biggest piece of advice we can hand down is this: If love Queens, be sure to watch the show live when it’s back! Also, get some of your friends to catch up during the break. There are a lot of people who may enjoy the series but, for one reason or another, just haven’t heard of it so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queens

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 9, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







