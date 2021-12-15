Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10: When will more details be revealed?

If you are like us, then there is a good chance that you want some more details in regards to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10. Unfortunately, we’re in the midst of what is an annual tradition: The holiday waiting game. We’re lucky that we had an episode in December in the first place, mostly because that’s not something we tend to get year in and year out. That doesn’t mean that waiting until January, though, is all that much easier.

So when could we get a few more details all about where things are going to go from here? Hopefully, the answer here is “sooner rather than later.”

Based on when NBC releases press releases/synopses for some of their upcoming episodes, there’s a chance that you will hear a little more about Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 at some point early next week. The same goes for both Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

As for what we’re expecting there story-wise, at the heart of the series is most likely going to be Stella Kidd’s conversation with Kelly Severide. What happened when she was away on the East Coast? We know that she may be looking at her career a little differently and because of that, we’re left to wonder if that means she’ll even want the position as engine lieutenant anymore. (If you need a reminder, episode 10 will specifically premiere on January 5.)

Then, there is also another question of value here: What’s going to happen with Gallo, Ritter, and Violet after their success turned to failure. Right when they had the perfect brew, Ritter failed to remember the exact recipe and now they’re going to need another shop in order to do their business. As you could imagine, this is going to create quite a problem for them moving forward.

