Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we about to finally get a sense of what lies ahead for the Pearsons?

It certainly goes without saying that we’d love the show to be back as soon as possible, especially when you consider how long we’ve been waiting already! Unfortunately, the truth is that you’re going to be waiting a little while longer. The series does not come back until Tuesday, January 4.

At least we’re in the home stretch of this hiatus now, right? To help better get you through, we’re turning to some people who should be able to give you a few laughs in Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley. We know that this show and “laughs” are often not referred to alongside each other, but you’re absolutely getting that in this instance!

If you look at the video below, you can see the four actors face one of their biggest acting challenges yet: Reading off the teleprompter various network promos. You see, the actors do this for NBC, but also a number of international broadcasters, as well. It’s one of the things that comes with being a TV star that you don’t often think about. The end results here are really fun, and it reminds you that in real life, none of these people are surrounded by as much sadness as the Pearsons occasionally are. Given that this is the final season 6 coming up, there could be more emotions than ever.

What do you want to see when This Is Us season 6 actually premieres on NBC?

Sometimes the hardest scenes are the ones you'd least expect. 😂 The #ThisIsUsFinalChapter premieres January 4 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5SC6haW2dp — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 14, 2021

