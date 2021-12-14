Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 10 promo

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we about to see this crazy story deliver another series of big twists and turns?

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but this is one of the most dramatic new shows on TV. You never quite know what direction things are going to go entering a single episode, and that sense of uncertainty is a GREAT way to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Unfortunately, in this case we’re all going to be waiting on said edge for a little while longer, as there is no new installment of the show on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s largely a symptom of the Christmas holiday, as Fox/most other networks are trying their best to hold onto shows for as long as they possibly can. In the case of the Yaya DaCosta drama, they are making us wait until Tuesday, January 11. The promo below promises that there are some “scandalous episodes” ahead, but unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot more given away beyond just that.

What we can tell you right now is that there aren’t a lot of episodes left this season, so be prepared for things to move really quickly and to get progressively crazier as time goes along. This is the sort of show that is bound to give you some sort of shocking finale, and it really doesn’t matter at all if the show is renewed for another season or not. It’s almost certainly going to go out with a bang!

(Now that we’ve said that, of course, this is where we remind you that if you do want to see Our Kind of People return for another season, the best thing you can do is recommend it to your friends over the break. Let’s get some of the ratings up!)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Our Kind of People season 1 episode 10?

