FBI season 4 episode 10 return date: The story ahead in ‘Fostered’

What’s the FBI season 4 episode 10 return date following what you have a chance to see tonight? If you find yourself curious, we are more than happy to lend a helping hand.

So where should we kick off here? We suppose it’s by sharing the bad news: You won’t see any more of Missy Peregrym or the rest of the cast for at least the rest of the calendar year. That’s largely because of the holidays, and we certainly understand why CBS doesn’t want to put one of their shows in direct competition with the last-minute Christmas shopping center.

For now, the entire FBI franchise (including FBI: International, which did not air tonight) is scheduled to return on Tuesday, January 4. The first episode back of the flagship is entitled “Fostered,” and you can see the full synopsis for it below:

“Fostered” – As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system. Also, Tiffany becomes personally invested after learning about the boy’s ill-fated upbringing, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from reading that alone, you can probably get a good sense of what’s going to make this story stand out. It’s going to be largely about getting to know the character of Tiffany more on a personal level, and reminding us further of the humanity that exists with someone like her. This is always going to be an important focus for a show like this; we know that there will be high-octane cases, but it always matters when there is something more, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share all of your individual thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do that, be sure to also stay at the site — after all, we’ll have other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







