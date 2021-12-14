Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? More season 2 hype

Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into this world full of twists and turns all over again?

We wish we could hand over some good news to you within this piece but, unfortunately, this is where we have to bring down the hammer. There is no new episode of the series tonight; not only that, but there isn’t an episode airing next or the week after. We are in fact done with La Brea for the next several months, with the plan currently being to air new episodes again when we get around to the fall of next year. Filming won’t begin for a number of months, so it’s going to take some time to get any more teases as to what lies ahead in a substantial way.

To at least get a little more hype about the new season, go ahead and chance out the video message below! In this Jack Martin and Natalie Zea both do their best to get you excited about what the future is going to hold here.

As we get further and further into this lengthy hiatus for the show, we’re sure that the network continues to celebrate some of their success here. La Brea is in a lot of ways a rarity in 2021: An original network TV concept that managed to generate solid live viewing. It was able to find some viewership through the sheer craziness of some of its stories, and it also kept a good many of them through the entirety of the season. The real challenge it faces moving forward is simply tied to trying to keep some of these people engaged when the next season is so many months away. We don’t think NBC will be that concerned about it right now, but that could change over the course of the next several months.

What do you most want to see when it comes to La Brea season 2?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight, or the rest of the year? Share right now in the comments, and stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

