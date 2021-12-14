Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 photo: How does Dexter help?

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 this weekend will have Dexter Morgan back to his old ways — and we don’t mean killing.

In this case, we’re talking more about what he once excelled at back in his days at Miami Metro: Investigating crimes and doing forensic analysis. We saw in episode 6 Angela Bishop question him about his long-secret identity, only to then call him at the end of the episode and say that she needs Dexter’s help. Not Jim’s help … Dexter’s help.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below to get a few more thoughts in regards to episode 6 without further delay. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for more reviews and discussion all season long.

In the aftermath of finding Iris’ body, it’s clear that Angela needs someone to lend a helping hand in ensuring that justice is served. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of people available to do forensics on a body this old at the drop of a hat. Dexter owes her; after all, she is keeping a pretty enormous secret of his. Over the course of this episode we’re going to have a chance to see how this plays out, and we have a good feeling that he could prove useful.

As for whether or not this means Angela keeps his secret long-term, we gotta wait and see on that. His explanation was somewhat convincing, so we’re hopeful that his cover won’t get entirely blown. Of course, there’s a big difference between her keeping that secret and the two ever getting back together romantically. We’re a little more hesitant when it comes to anything in that department.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7?

Is there any saving Dexter’s relationship with Angela at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







