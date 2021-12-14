The Flash season 8 episode 6 return date for Grant Gustin, cast

After tonight’s new episode and the end of the “Armageddon” arc, it makes sense to what The Flash season 8 episode 6 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that covered for you within!

So what’s the bad news? It’s going to be a pretty long wait in order to see the next chapter of the Grant Gustin series. The CW previously confirmed that The Flash will not be returning with the next part of the season until Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is the first time ever that The Flash is moving to a timeslot off of Tuesdays, and whether that signals some other changes with the show remain to be seen.

What we can say is that with this five-part arc complete, the show will rely more on its own players rather than an abundance of crossovers across the entire Arrowverse. There will be new villains, huge challenges, and of course some of the same humor and character-building we’ve seen over the years.

As for what we’d like to see, of course we’re still hoping that at some point, the show could pay off that Red Death Easter egg they did a handful of years ago. Of course, much of those teases came from a pre-Crisis world and almost everything is different now. This is what makes the current place for the show all the more interesting, as the writers really do have the flexibility to institute almost whatever they want at this point. It’s mostly a matter of coming up with the most creative, entertaining idea and then running with that.

There is another big question worth wondering at the moment, but it’s not one there’s a clear answer to as of yet: Whether or not this is the final season of the show. We’re hoping for at least one more, but we’re saying that in part because we’re already in the midst of this current one.

